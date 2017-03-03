© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Next Space Race?

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 3, 2017 at 10:19 AM EST
NASA's Space Launch System (right) and SpaceX's Falcon Heavy (left) are racing to the moon. Photo: NASA / SpaceX
NASA's Space Launch System (right) and SpaceX's Falcon Heavy (left) are racing to the moon. Photo: NASA / SpaceX

Elon Musk wants to go to the moon. Well, two private customers want Elon to send them to the moon.

The founder of SpaceX says he can do it by the end of 2018. The trip would be a free-return trip around the moon with SpaceX’s Dragon capsule which s being developed to take astronauts to the International Space Station now.

The announcement comes on the heels of NASA’s saying it’s looking into putting a crew on Exploration Mission - 1. That one’s on the books now as an uncrewed mission on the Orion Spacecraft launched on the Space Launch System, but program managers are exploring the option of putting astronauts on that missionwhich is pretty similar to the SpaceX plan and roughly around the same time.

So is the SpaceX plan do-able? Will NASA crew EM-1? And what’s with the timing of Elon’s announcement? Is a space race brewing?

Phil Larson joins the podcast. Phil was an adviser on space policy to the Obama Administration and also worked for SpaceX. Now, he’s an Assistant Dean at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Tags
SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details