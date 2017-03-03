Spotlight: Comedian Paula Poundstone Coming To Orlando

Comedian Paula Poundstone will perform in Orlando Saturday March 11th at The Plaza Live. Many of you know her as a panelist on NPR’s comedy news quiz "Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!"

Poundstone has a book coming out in early May, "The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness." She said her book is about a series of experiments doing things that either she or her friends thought would make her happy.

"The question isn't 'do I enjoy the ferris wheel ride? The question is you know when I come down and I return to my regular life of raising three kids, being a stand up comic, a house full of animals and just being stuck being me everyday, how long is the shelf life of that happiness? That's the real question," said Poundstone.

Listen to her fun chat with Spotlight's Crystal Chavez by clicking on the audio player above! She talks about her book, working with Tom Hanks and about life with 16 pets.