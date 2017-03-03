© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection Sessions: George Grosman

By Matthew Peddie
Published March 3, 2017 at 5:26 AM EST
George Grosman. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
George Grosman. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

George Grosman grew up behind the Iron Curtain in what is now the Czech Republic. As a teenager he listened to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, and when his family moved to Israel in the early seventies, he formed a band playing classic rock like Deep Purple.

Now Grosman lives in Winter Haven where he plays music in an older tradition with his trio: jazz inspired by Django Reinhardt. Grosman joins us in the studio and performs some tunes from an upcoming album.

