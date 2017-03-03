Intersection Sessions: George Grosman

George Grosman grew up behind the Iron Curtain in what is now the Czech Republic. As a teenager he listened to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, and when his family moved to Israel in the early seventies, he formed a band playing classic rock like Deep Purple.

Now Grosman lives in Winter Haven where he plays music in an older tradition with his trio: jazz inspired by Django Reinhardt. Grosman joins us in the studio and performs some tunes from an upcoming album.