Intersection: Gun Bills Up For Discussion In Tallahassee

By Matthew Peddie
Published March 3, 2017 at 5:06 AM EST
Credit: Wikipedia Commons
Florida’s legislative session kicks off next Tuesday, and gun bills feature prominently. Some lawmakers have filed bills to allow permit holders to carry their guns in more places- like college campuses and airports.

Other bills require mental health checks for prospective gun buyers, and sharing information with the FDLE. We’re joined by political analysts Dick Batchelor and Wade Vose to discuss the slate of gun bills up for discussion in Tallahassee.

 

