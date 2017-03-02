© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Supreme Court upholds ban on openly carrying guns

By WMFE Staff
Published March 2, 2017 at 11:34 AM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) The Florida Supreme Court says there's nothing wrong with a state law that bans openly carrying handguns.

In a 4-2 decision Thursday, the court rejected a claim that the law is unconstitutional because it restricts the federally protected right to bear arms.

Concealed weapons permit holder Dale Norman was arrested by Fort Pierce police in 2012 because his gun was visible as he walked down a sidewalk. He was convicted of a second-degree misdemeanor but appealed his conviction.

Florida hasn't allowed guns to be openly carried in public for decades, although the Legislature is considering bills this year that would grant that right. Similar bills failed last year.

