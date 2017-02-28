UCF Receives Big Donation Toward Future Athletic Village

A University of Central Florida alumnus, Kenneth G Dixon, is commiting five million dollars toward the school’s future athletic village which will be named after him.

His donation brings UCF’s total to $10 million committed towards the cost of the project, $25 million.

The athletics village will include a “recovery cove” for leisure, an athletics headquarters, and a center for student-athlete nutrition.

Danny White, UCF’s Director of Athletics,says the goal is to build a top 25 nationally competitive sports program here in Orlando.