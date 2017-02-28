Orlando Leads As SeaWorld Attendance, Revenue Dip

SeaWorld says a weak Orlando market is to blame for dips last year in attendance and revenue.

SeaWorld experienced minor declines in attendance and revenue at its theme parks nationwide, continuing a trend that began after an orca killed a trainer in Orlando in 2010.

The theme park company says the biggest drop in turnout took place in Orlando, where the number of visitors from Latin America fell off by 32 percent.

The company also cited fewer hotel bookings here last year and bad weather brought on by Tropical Storm Colin and hurricanes Matthew and Hermine.

SeaWorld announced last year it would end the captive breeding of its killer whales.

It faces added competition this year as Walt Disney World and University Studios both plan on opening new attractions.