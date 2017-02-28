© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando Leads As SeaWorld Attendance, Revenue Dip

By Amy Green
Published February 28, 2017 at 10:33 AM EST
orcas-perform-during-the-one-ocean-show-at-aquatica-by-seaworld-san-diego-in-2015

SeaWorld says a weak Orlando market is to blame for dips last year in attendance and revenue.

SeaWorld experienced minor declines in attendance and revenue at its theme parks nationwide, continuing a trend that began after an orca killed a trainer in Orlando in 2010.

The theme park company says the biggest drop in turnout took place in Orlando, where the number of visitors from Latin America fell off by 32 percent.

The company also cited fewer hotel bookings here last year and bad weather brought on by Tropical Storm Colin and hurricanes Matthew and Hermine.

SeaWorld announced last year it would end the captive breeding of its killer whales.

It faces added competition this year as Walt Disney World and University Studios both plan on opening new attractions.

Tags
Central Florida NewsseaworldEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details