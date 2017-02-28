Orange County Sheriff's Deputy Injured In Shooting

An Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at Orlando Regional Medical Center after he was shot while trying to make an arrest. The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Christopher Redding Jr, died after deputies returned fire during the confrontation in Southwest Orlando.

Sheriff Jerry Demings said deputies were trying to serve a warrant on Redding for violation of probation. He was a suspect in a series of robberies. Deputies surrounded his car at an apartment complex on Americana Boulevard.

“We wanted to try to take him into custody in as safe a manner as we possibly could," said Demings.

"So there were sheriff’s office vehicles that converged on him and he essentially came out shooting at that point,” he said.

46 year old sergeant Richard Stelter was shot multiple times. He’s being treated at ORMC.

“It’s unclear at this point just how many times he may have been shot, but he’s in stable condition. The subject who fired upon the deputies, when they returned fire, he was mortally wounded,” said Demings.

Demings says a woman who was in the car with the suspect received a minor injury in the shooting and is also being treated at ORMC.

It’s been a traumatic year for Orlando law enforcement. In January Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton was fatally shot and Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Norm Lewis killed in a traffic accident during the manhunt for Markeith Loyd.