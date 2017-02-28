© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New State Funding For Indian River Lagoon Cleanup

By Amy Green
Published February 28, 2017 at 10:37 AM EST
Muck scientist John Trefry eyes one of two dredges removing muck from the Indian River Lagoon. Photo by Amy Green
Indian River Lagoon cleanup is getting a $24 million infusion from the state.

The money is aimed at eliminating the nutrient pollution that nourishes algae blooms. A bloom last year triggered the worst fish kill in the lagoon in modern history.

Some $10 million will go toward removing muck from the Eau Gallie River, a lagoon tributary. The foul-smelling black substance is an accumulation of decades of nutrient pollution.

Rockledge will get $162,000 for septic tank removal.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
