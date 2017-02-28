© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Ups And Downs Across Florida In Housing Markets

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published February 28, 2017 at 2:09 AM EST
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
New reports show the housing market rebounded after a dip in December, across the nation and here in Florida.

In the Sunshine State, though, there was wide variation in the number of home sales compared to last year – for instance, sales were up 12 percent in Tampa, five percent in Orlando and Jacksonville, but only by 2.6 percent in Miami…and they were down seven percent in southwest Florida.

90.7's Nicole Darden Creston asked economic analyst Hank Fishkind why these sales numbers are so variable across the state.

