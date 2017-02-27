City Greenlights Phase Two Of Dr. Phillips Center

The City of Orlando finalized its plan Monday to build the second phase of its Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Stage two includes a 1,700-seat acoustic hall. The price tag is more than $200 million.

The current theaters rely on amplified sound. Steinmetz Hall will be designed to transmit sound to theatregoers without amplification.

It will be home to the Orlando Ballet and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra.

This third theater will be named Steinmetz Hall after Chuck Steinmetz and Margery Pabst Steinmetz who gave $12 million toward it.