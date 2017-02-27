© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

City Greenlights Phase Two Of Dr. Phillips Center

By Crystal Chavez
Published February 27, 2017 at 12:36 PM EST
In its final phase of construction, the center will add a 1,700 seat multi-purpose auditorium. Photo courtesy of Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts.
In its final phase of construction, the center will add a 1,700 seat multi-purpose auditorium. Photo courtesy of Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts.

The City of Orlando finalized its plan Monday to build the second phase of its Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Stage two includes a 1,700-seat acoustic hall. The price tag is more than $200 million.

The current theaters rely on amplified sound. Steinmetz Hall will be designed to transmit sound to theatregoers without amplification.

It will be home to the Orlando Ballet and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra.

This third theater will be named Steinmetz Hall after Chuck Steinmetz and Margery Pabst Steinmetz who gave $12 million toward it.

Tags
Central Florida Newsarts
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details