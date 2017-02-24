Univision Is Getting Backlash Over Planned "Graphic" Pulse Show

Univision is getting backlash for a planned show about the Pulse tragedy called “"Baño De Sangre” or blood bath. Those affected by the mass shooting, LGBT groups and community leaders are calling it irresponsible. They say the show could re-traumatize victims and they’re asking for the Saturday program to be canceled.

Pulse survivor Ricardo Negron said he saw the trailer for an episode of Univision's "Crónicas De Sábado" which apparently has been pulled. He said, in Spanish, that it literally shows someone entering a club where people are dancing and the person enters to shoot them on the floor and in the bathroom. He said it's completely graphic and too soon.

In a statement posted on Twitter "Crónicas De Sábado" said, “Univision has set out to create a report that is deeply respectful of the many people whose lives were impacted by this tragedy and, at the same time, is faithful to the facts underling this horrible crime.”

The Central Florida LGBTQ+ Alliance sent a letter to Univision urging it not to release the show. GLAAD says the promotional videos alone have upset many.

More than 1,100 people have signed an online petition calling for a boycott of the show. Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma posted on Facebook that the program lacked respect for the victims and their families. She wrote: “Shame on Univision! The lack of respect and humanity for these grieving families and traumatized survivors is incomprehensible."