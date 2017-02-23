Bethune-Cookman University President To Meet Trump Next Week

Bethune-Cookman University’s president will be in Washington D.C. next week speaking with President Donald Trump and surrogates.

He’s one of several heads of historically black colleges and universities meeting with the president. Topics on the agenda include student loan issues, infrastructure spending and research funding for schools.

Bethune-Cookman University President Edison Jackson says he doesn’t know where the conversation will go.

“President Trump has indicated he wants us to be anchors in our community in a more effective way," Jackson said. "To work about transforming our communities. So? We will do that.”

Jackson said he expects the president to issue an executive order supporting historically black schools. About 50 black colleges and universities will be in attendance.

Jackson said they were invited, and as he put it: If you're not at the table, you might be on the menu.