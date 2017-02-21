SeaWorld Warns Of Lower Revenue & Attendance In 2016

SeaWorld’s revenue and attendance dropped last year, according to estimates released Tuesday.

Ahead of next week’s report to investors, SeaWorld released a revenue estimate of $1.344 billion for 2016, that’s down $26 million from the prior year.

Attendance also dropped by about 470,000 visitors to an estimated 22 million guests last year. The company points to a drop in Brazilian visitors as a factor in its lower attendance.

SeaWorld has struggled to rebound since an orca killed an Orlando trainer in 2010, prompting some to suggest the animal’s treatment led to her death.

SeaWorld plans to roll out new attractions this summer, including a new roller coaster at its San Antonio park and a virtual reality coaster at its park in Orlando.