Fishkind Conversations: Florida Mulls Gov. Scott's Budget Plan

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published February 21, 2017 at 3:17 AM EST
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
State lawmakers are already taking up parts of Gov. Rick Scott’s $83.5 billion proposed budget for the 2017 fiscal year starting July 1st. Scott’s plan focuses on cutting $618 million of mostly business taxes to promote job growth.

Tax cuts and limited spending are also priorities for legislative leaders in the state House.

90.7's Nicole Darden-Creston asked economic analyst Hank Fishkind if he thinks this is the best approach to grow Florida’s economy.

Click the Play Audio button above for his answer.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
