Intersection: Toll Roads

If you commute to work in Central Florida, chances are at least part of your drive is spent on a toll road. Florida has more miles of toll roads than any other state. And more toll roads are coming, including toll lanes on the upgraded I-4.

So just how important are toll roads to the overall plan for Central Florida roadways? What effect do they have on traffic patterns and driving habits? And what happens to the tolls once a new toll road is paid off?

Central Florida Expressway Authority vice chair Fred Hawkins and Transportation reporter Dan Tracy- who recently wrote about the I-4 Ultimate and toll lanes for Orlando Magazine- join the program to discuss the latest on tolls.