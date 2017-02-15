© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando Wants You To Help Design A New City Flag

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published February 15, 2017 at 7:45 AM EST
Mayor Buddy Dyer announced that the city is partnering with United Arts of Central Florida and a local publisher, Burrow Press, to select a poet. Photo: WikiMedia Commons
Mayor Buddy Dyer announced that the city is partnering with United Arts of Central Florida and a local publisher, Burrow Press, to select a poet. Photo: WikiMedia Commons

Do you know what City of Orlando’s official flag looks like? If you don’t, city leaders say you are not alone – and that is one of the reasons they are launching a public design competition to engage the community in creating a new flag.

Starting Wednesday, residents are invited to create and submit their idea for a new design of the City of Orlando flag.

Ten designs will be selected as finalists by members of a committee of neighborhood leaders, members of the arts community, history enthusiasts, and a flag design expert.

Those ten designs will be voted on by the public, with the Orlando City Council having the final word.

The deadline for entries is March 22nd.

Information is on the City of Orlando's website.

Tags
Central Florida NewsOrlandoflag
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details