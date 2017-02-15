© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Grand Jury Indicts Markeith Loyd

By Crystal Chavez
Published February 15, 2017 at 2:50 PM EST
Markeith Loyd is brought out of the Orlando Police Department in this capture from the Orlando Police Department's Twitter feed. (Courtesy Orlando Police Department)
An Orange County grand jury has indicted Markeith Loyd in two first-degree murder cases. State Attorney Aramis Ayala issued the indictments Wednesday.

Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant former girlfriend Sade Dixon and Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton. He faces two counts of first-degree murder, killing of an unborn child by injury to the mother, attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking, among other charges.

Loyd was arrested mid-January after a big manhunt.

