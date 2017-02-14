Fishkind Conversations: What ACA Changes Could Mean For Florida

One of President Trump’s main campaign promises was to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, sometimes referred to as the ACA or Obamacare.

During the ACA’s open enrollment period that ended January 31st, 9.2 million people enrolled in the 39 states that use the federal health insurance exchange website healthcare.gov, with Florida topping enrollment lists.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind looks at the ACA from the perspective of Florida’s finances, and walks 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston through what changes in the program could mean for the state.