Fishkind Conversations: What ACA Changes Could Mean For Florida

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published February 14, 2017 at 2:54 AM EST
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
One of President Trump’s main campaign promises was to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, sometimes referred to as the ACA or Obamacare.

During the ACA’s open enrollment period that ended January 31st, 9.2 million people enrolled in the 39 states that use the federal health insurance exchange website healthcare.gov, with Florida topping enrollment lists.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind looks at the ACA from the perspective of Florida’s finances, and walks 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston through what changes in the program could mean for the state.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
