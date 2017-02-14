© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando City Unveils Bag Policy For New Stadium

By Catherine Welch
Published February 14, 2017 at 11:53 AM EST
Photo: Orlando City Soccer
Photo: Orlando City Soccer

Orlando City Soccer fans will have to carry clear bags and go through metal detectors when the new soccer stadium opens next month.

The club says clear totes, one gallon clear plastic storage bags, and small clutch purses and wallets will be allowed. But diaper bags will not.

The policy goes into effect on Opening Day March 5th.

Fans can either walk banned items back to their cars or toss them out at the gate.

Orlando City Soccer says this will be the policy for all events at the new stadium in downtown Orlando.

Tags
Central Florida NewsLionsOrlando City Soccer
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details