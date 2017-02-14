Orlando City Unveils Bag Policy For New Stadium

Orlando City Soccer fans will have to carry clear bags and go through metal detectors when the new soccer stadium opens next month.

The club says clear totes, one gallon clear plastic storage bags, and small clutch purses and wallets will be allowed. But diaper bags will not.

The policy goes into effect on Opening Day March 5th.

Fans can either walk banned items back to their cars or toss them out at the gate.

Orlando City Soccer says this will be the policy for all events at the new stadium in downtown Orlando.