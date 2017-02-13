© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ticket Prices To "The Happiest Place On Earth" Tick Up

By Crystal Chavez
Published February 13, 2017 at 11:25 AM EST
The company says riders will be able to make stops at Disney and the Orlando International Airport as soon as 2022. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
The company says riders will be able to make stops at Disney and the Orlando International Airport as soon as 2022. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Disney World has upped its yearly ticket prices. Single-day tickets went up $5 to $107. Peak-season tickets also went up $5 to $119. Value tickets for the least popular days are now $99.

UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management Professor Duncan Dickson is not surprised. He says yearly price increases have been happening for nearly 20 years.

“They raised wages last year, everybody’s at least ten dollars an hour now which is a dollar something above minimum wage, so they’ve got to recoup those costs," said Dickson.

He said if the economy remains strong, the price increases are probably not significant enough to change vacation plans.

Tags
Central Florida News
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details