Ticket Prices To "The Happiest Place On Earth" Tick Up

Disney World has upped its yearly ticket prices. Single-day tickets went up $5 to $107. Peak-season tickets also went up $5 to $119. Value tickets for the least popular days are now $99.

UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management Professor Duncan Dickson is not surprised. He says yearly price increases have been happening for nearly 20 years.

“They raised wages last year, everybody’s at least ten dollars an hour now which is a dollar something above minimum wage, so they’ve got to recoup those costs," said Dickson.

He said if the economy remains strong, the price increases are probably not significant enough to change vacation plans.