SpaceX Preps For Launch At Historic Pad

By Brendan Byrne
Published February 13, 2017 at 9:04 AM EST
Launch Complex 39A. Photo: NASA
SpaceX is prepping a Falcon 9 rocket to send supplies to the International Space Station.

SpaceX conducted a static fire test – that’s a quick firing of the Falcon 9 rocket’s engines on the pad ahead of the launch.

The mission is a delivery of supplies and science experiments to the International Space Station. The launch is targeted for Saturday

This launch will be the first from Launch Complex 39A. The pad hosted historic missions, like Apollo 11 that took astronauts to the moon, and the last launch of the space shuttle in 2011.

NASA pays SpaceX, and another commercial company, Orbital ATK, to send supplies to the station.

An explosion last year grounded the fleet for more than 6 months. SpaceX successfully returned to flight from a pad in Vandenberg, California last month. This is the first flight from Florida since the accident.

SpaceX plans to land the first stage booster back at Cape Canaveral.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
