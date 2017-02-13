© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Central Florida Legislator Files House Companion Bill For Senate Reservoir Proposal

By Amy Green
Published February 13, 2017 at 1:00 AM EST
The Everglades. Photo courtesy the National Parks Conservation Association.

A central Florida legislator has filed the House companion bill to a Senate proposal calling for a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee for Everglades restoration.

Representative Thad Altman of Rockledge filed the bill. It calls for the reservoir aimed at alleviating the toxic algae blooms that fouled Florida waters last summer.

The bill directs the state to acquire land from willing sellers. If the state does not acquire the needed land by the end of the year U.S. Sugar must sell its land under a previous agreement.

The proposal is bitterly opposed by sugar growers, who argue losing their lands threatens their way of life. U.S. Sugar is the nation's largest producer of sugar cane.

The toxic blooms triggered emergency declarations in four counties. Among the affected waterways was the Indian River Lagoon, which stretches into central Florida.

 

Central Florida Newsindian river lagoonevergladesEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
