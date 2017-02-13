Abortion Liability Bill Moves Ahead In Florida House

State lawmakers are advancing a measure giving women the opportunity to sue over physical or emotional injuries from an abortion. Analysts say it could impact doctors’ liability insurance.

Doctors can already be brought to court through the medical malpractice system, but Vero Beach Republican Representative Erin Grall’s bill would give patients a new way to sue for physical or emotional damages.

Republican Representative Jay Fant of Jacksonville voiced concerns about what that would do to insurance premiums.

“Do those premiums extend to providers or physicians outside of the abortion industry, or do we know if they would be applied just to the abortion providers?” Fant asked his fellow lawmakers to consider.

The proposal would give women up to ten years after a procedure to file suit.