© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection Sessions: UCF Gospel And Cultural Choir

By Matthew Peddie
Published February 10, 2017 at 4:50 AM EST
UCF Gospel and Cultural Choir. Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE
UCF Gospel and Cultural Choir. Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE

The University of Central Florida’s Gospel and Cultural Choir has been singing since 1979.

Intersection sat in on a practice and listened to the choir perform. The choir's secretary Destiny Jones, who is in her second year singing alto, and tenor Samuel Rymer, who just joined five weeks ago, talk about the music, and explain what drew them to the choir. 

Listen to the choir sing 'My Life, My Love, My All" by Kirk Franklin, and "Total Praise" by Richard Smallwood.

 

 

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionIntersection Sessions
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details