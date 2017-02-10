Intersection Sessions: UCF Gospel And Cultural Choir

The University of Central Florida’s Gospel and Cultural Choir has been singing since 1979.

Intersection sat in on a practice and listened to the choir perform. The choir's secretary Destiny Jones, who is in her second year singing alto, and tenor Samuel Rymer, who just joined five weeks ago, talk about the music, and explain what drew them to the choir.

Listen to the choir sing 'My Life, My Love, My All" by Kirk Franklin, and "Total Praise" by Richard Smallwood.