Gov. Scott Blasts Florida House Speaker Over Incentive Funding

Gov. Rick Scott blasted House Speaker Richard Corcoran and other House Republicans, saying they do not care about people’s jobs.

Scott and Corcoran have traded jabs in recent weeks over funding the state’s tourism and economic development agencies.

Scott, who supports funding them, accused the speaker of using the issue to advance his career.

“I mean, how, how could anybody say, 'We don’t want to help a poor family get a job'? How can anybody say, ‘Oh this investment where we get a significant return, we don’t want to keep doing that.’ I mean, the only thing this could be would be politics. You would never think this way in business,” said Scott.

Corcoran has proposed an end to funding for the agencies, Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida.

Corcoran has said the governor is a friend, but that House lawmakers were elected to clean up the government.