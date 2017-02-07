© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: The Plight & Potential Of A1A In Daytona Beach

By Matthew Peddie
Published February 7, 2017 at 5:36 AM EST
Photo: Matthew Peddie
Photo: Matthew Peddie

Daytona boasts America’s most famous beach. But as News Journal editor Pat Rice found while driving his son to work and back during his winter break, the beachfront property doesn’t always live up to the hype.

“Maybe 2017 will be remembered some day as the year when things turned around along A1A,” Rice wrote in recent editorial.

Rice takes Intersection's Matthew Peddie on a ride down A1A to see what’s there now and what could be.

[masterslider id="87"]

Central Florida NewsIntersection
Matthew Peddie
