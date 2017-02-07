Fishkind Conversations: Tourism's Recent Roller Coaster Ride

It’s been a roller coaster ride recently for tourism, an industry vital to central Florida’s economy.

On the national level, a federal judge temporarily blocked President Trump’s executive order restricting some immigration and travel to the US.

State lawmakers saw a bill filed that would end funding for Visit Florida, the state’s tourism promotion agency. Also on the state level, new tourism data indicate another slowdown in December’s hotel room occupancy.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7's Nicole Darden-Creston what it all means for the state and for central Florida, starting with the December hotel data.