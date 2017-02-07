© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Tourism's Recent Roller Coaster Ride

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published February 7, 2017 at 2:45 AM EST
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
It’s been a roller coaster ride recently for tourism, an industry vital to central Florida’s economy.

On the national level, a federal judge temporarily blocked President Trump’s executive order restricting some immigration and travel to the US.

State lawmakers saw a bill filed that would end funding for Visit Florida, the state’s tourism promotion agency. Also on the state level, new tourism data indicate another slowdown in December’s hotel room occupancy.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7's Nicole Darden-Creston what it all means for the state and for central Florida, starting with the December hotel data.

 

fishkindeconomyFishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
