New Bill Aims To Keep Teachers In Florida

Florida college students could soon get an added incentive to teach in the state.

Tallahassee Democratic State Senator Bill Montford has proposed creating a scholarship for undergraduate and graduate students who complete a teacher certification program and complete one year of teaching.

“For the first time in recent history, we’re having a difficult time attracting a number of qualified applicants, even for elementary school teaching,” said Montford.

Students could get up to $10,000 a year for two years. They would also be eligible for a one-time stipend of $10,000 after completing their first year of teaching.