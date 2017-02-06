© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Bill Aims To Keep Teachers In Florida

By WMFE Staff
Published February 6, 2017 at 8:05 AM EST
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons

Florida college students could soon get an added incentive to teach in the state.

Tallahassee Democratic State Senator Bill Montford has proposed creating a scholarship for undergraduate and graduate students who complete a teacher certification program and complete one year of teaching.

“For the first time in recent history, we’re having a difficult time attracting a number of qualified applicants, even for elementary school teaching,” said Montford.

Students could get up to $10,000 a year for two years. They would also be eligible for a one-time stipend of $10,000 after completing their first year of teaching.

