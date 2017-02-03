© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Man who cited Jesus for crime pleads guilty

By Catherine Welch
Published February 3, 2017 at 9:39 AM EST
scales-of-justice

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who told authorities he made $7 billion in illegal transfers from a bank because "Jesus Christ created wealth for everyone" has pleaded guilty to a single charge.

John Haskew of Lakeland pleaded guilty Thursday to making a false statement to the federal government.

The count carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Other charges were dropped, per the plea deal.

Prosecutors say the unemployed Haskew needed to pay off a debt to the federal government. To do that, he provided a bank routing number that wasn't his. He subsequently made over 70 transactions worth $7 billion with that routing number.

According to the complaint, Haskew told investigators "he believed he could obtain wealth that Jesus Christ created for him."

