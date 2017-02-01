© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
UPDATE: Registration Fee For Canoes, Kayaks, Paddleboards Discussed

By Amy Green
Published February 1, 2017 at 12:00 PM EST
Photo courtesy City of Casselberry
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it does not support a registration fee for non-motorized boats including canoes, kayaks and paddleboards.

A working group of the state agency met Wednesday in Orlando discuss a fee like those for motor boats.

But Nick Wiley, Florida Fish and Wildlife's executive director, issued a statement saying the agency, "appreciates the work of this advisory group, but we are not supportive of increasing fees on Floridians or visitors who participate in non-motorized boating."

Rebecca Bragg is part of the working group and the Florida Professional Paddlesports Association. She says that group might support a fee depending on where the funds go.

"We would talk to them about some sort of registration if the funds were designated to paddlesports. But what they have told us, it would go to a general fund. If it would benefit us we would talk to them about it."

Others say the fee isn't necessary and only would benefit motor boating.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
