UPDATE: Registration Fee For Canoes, Kayaks, Paddleboards Discussed

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it does not support a registration fee for non-motorized boats including canoes, kayaks and paddleboards.

A working group of the state agency met Wednesday in Orlando discuss a fee like those for motor boats.

But Nick Wiley, Florida Fish and Wildlife's executive director, issued a statement saying the agency, "appreciates the work of this advisory group, but we are not supportive of increasing fees on Floridians or visitors who participate in non-motorized boating."

Rebecca Bragg is part of the working group and the Florida Professional Paddlesports Association. She says that group might support a fee depending on where the funds go.

"We would talk to them about some sort of registration if the funds were designated to paddlesports. But what they have told us, it would go to a general fund. If it would benefit us we would talk to them about it."

Others say the fee isn't necessary and only would benefit motor boating.