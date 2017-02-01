© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Environmentalists See Good First Step In Governor's Focus On Indian River Lagoon Septic Tanks

By Amy Green
Published February 1, 2017 at 11:11 AM EST
The Indian River Lagoon. Photo courtesy Brevard County
The Indian River Lagoon. Photo courtesy Brevard County

Advocates are cheering Governor Rick Scott's proposal to spend $40 million on replacing septic tanks with sewer systems around the Indian River Lagoon.

They say it's a good first step.

Gov. Rick Scott wants the funding for a matching grant program with communities around the Indian River Lagoon and Caloosahatchee River after last summer's toxic algae blooms.

Mark Perry of the Florida Oceanographic Society says replacing septic tanks would help prevent polluting nutrients from washing into the waterways.

"It's a very kind of expensive process, particularly when you have to redo infrastructure in a utility area that is very densely populated, ripping up streets and putting in force mains and so on and so on. So it can get very expensive very quickly."

But the governor's state budget proposal does not allocate funding for a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee, something environmental groups say is critical to curbing the toxic blooms.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
