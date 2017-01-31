© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Lawmaker Proposes Tax Cuts For Hiring Veterans

By WMFE Staff
Published January 31, 2017 at 8:40 AM EST
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons
Florida employers could get a new break on their taxes if a Jacksonville lawmaker gets her way.

From Governor Rick Scott on down, Florida’s leaders are intent on attracting veterans to the state.

Jacksonville Democratic Representative Kimberly Daniels is pushing a measure that could contribute to that effort.

Her proposal would grant up to three tax credits of $1,000 each to private employers who hire veterans or their spouses.

If it passes, the credit would apply to corporate income taxes starting in 2018.

