Fishkind Conversations: Inside Gov. Scott's Tax Cut Plan

Gov. Rick Scott Tuesday released his official budget proposal for the 2017 fiscal year. It includes what economic analyst Hank Fishkind calls an “ambitious” $618 million tax cut program. Its centerpiece is a $454 million cut in the taxes that businesses pay to rent space.

Fishkind tells 90.7's Nicole Darden-Creston how he thinks the state budget will shape up for 2017, starting with this proposed tax cut and how it may affect central Florida's economy.