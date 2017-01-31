Central Florida Universities Respond To Travel Ban

University officials in central Florida are urging students and staff affected by the White House travel ban to avoid traveling outside of the U.S.

The president of UCF John Hitt said in a statement he believes diversity and inclusivity make the university smarter and stronger. UCF said one of its grad students from Iran wasn’t able to depart Iran for the U.S. on Friday.

As of last fall, UCF had 223 students enrolled from the countries listed in the travel ban. The university has created a new web page with immigration updates. UCF will hold two Q&A sessions with immigration attorneys on February 10.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s James Roddey said they’re ready to help students navigate their immigration status. He said the priority is to make sure students feel safe on campus.

“We made counseling available to any students and our international student services team is working with all of the international students that might be affected by this,” said Roddey.

One thousand international students study at Embry Riddle’s Daytona Beach Campus --14 are from the countries listed in the ban.

Rollins President Grant Cornwell said in a statement that the college will persist with its mission to educate students for global citizenship and responsible leadership, and to welcome students, faculty and staff of all nationalities and faith traditions.