Three Travelers Released, Travel Ban Protests At Orlando Airport

The effects of President Donald Trump's travel ban were felt at the Orlando International Airport. Congressman Darren Soto said three travelers were held then released after arriving Sunday. Negin Alimohammadi said she has lived and worked in Orlando for six years. She flew in from Iran after visiting family.

“They take my passport, they ask me a few questions, they were so respective (sic) and they were so kind, and they were so helpful, and they were trying to help with my case,” said Alimohammadi. “And I was just waiting in the room for seven hours and after that they happily told me that I got accepted to come in.”

Soto spent much of Sunday working to release the three travelers.

“You saw parents trying to visit their son. You saw a girl, local resident green card holder get caught up in all of this,” said Soto. “It was chaotic, uncertain and it just shows that this order needs to be struck down.”

The Orlando Sentinel reports 500 to 1,000 protesters gathered at the airport Sunday afternoon to rally against the president's travel ban.