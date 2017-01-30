© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Airport Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

By Catherine Welch
Published January 30, 2017 at 7:45 AM EST
scales-of-justice-2

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The suspect in the Florida airport shooting spree in which five people were killed and six were wounded has pleaded not guilty.

During an arraignment Monday, 26-year-old Esteban Santiago told the judge he understood each of the charges in the 22-count federal indictment. He's accused in the Jan. 6 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

He's charged with causing death or bodily harm at an international airport, causing death during a crime of violence and using a firearm during a crime of violence. Santiago could face the death penalty if convicted.

The FBI says Santiago flew from Anchorage, Alaska, to Fort Lauderdale with a handgun in a case in checked luggage. Authorities say he loaded the gun in a bathroom and came out firing in a baggage claim area.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEsteban Santiago
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details