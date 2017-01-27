Intersection: Election Integrity

As a candidate, Donald Trump questioned the integrity of the election. As president, he’s claimed millions of people voted illegally, and he's vowing to investigate what he says is voter fraud.

The claims have alarmed elections supervisors across the United States. Seminole County supervisor of Elections Mike Ertel took to social media to defend the integrity of the voting process.

And he told WMFE that “Voter fraud is one of the least committed felonies in the country and the key to ensuring that it remains one of those least committed felonies is to prosecute when it does happen.”

Ertel joins Intersection along with Polk County precinct clerk Genya Coulter and Orlando political reporter Frank Torres to talk about the integrity of elections.