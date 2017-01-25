© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Governor Wants More Than $600 Million In Tax Cuts

By Catherine Welch
Published January 25, 2017 at 4:58 AM EST
File photo: Florida Gov. Rick Scott
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants $618 million in tax cuts in the coming year.

During stops in three Florida cities, Scott on Wednesday will tout a tax cut package he's asking the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature to pass this spring.

Scott's $618 million tax cut package includes a proposal to cut by 25 percent the sales taxes charged on commercial rents.

Other tax cuts Scott is proposing include a 10-day back-to-school sales tax holiday, as well as a three-day sales tax holiday for military veterans. He also wants to eliminate sales taxes charged on college textbooks.

Scott has routinely recommended tax cuts, but he has had trouble getting state legislators to go along with his complete tax cut package. Scott maintains the tax cuts will help businesses create jobs.

Catherine Welch
