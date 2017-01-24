© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Report Re-Affirms Central Florida As World Leader In Shark Attacks

By Amy Green
Published January 24, 2017 at 10:38 AM EST
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

A new report re-affirms central Florida as the shark attack capital of the world.

The activity is centered in Volusia County, where Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach are popular destinations among tourists and native Floridians.

George Burgess is curator of the University of Florida's International Shark Attack File.

"Because it's got some of the best surfing in the state of Florida it draws more surfers than any other place, and that's not trivial because surfers are the No. 1 target group of sharks."

Worldwide 81 shark attacks took place in 2016, making it an average year compared with 2015's record-breaking 98 bites. Four were fatal.

The United States had the most attacks but no fatalities. Florida had the most of any state, accounting for some 40 percent of the world's activity.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironmentshark attacks
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details