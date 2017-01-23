Mother Of Slain Teen To Speak Against Proposed "Stand Your Ground" Changes
When Florida lawmakers come back to Tallahassee this week, the mother of slain teen Jordan Davis is set to come as well. Lucia McBath will be speaking against a “Stand Your Ground”-related measure that’s slated to get its first committee hearing Tuesday.
The measure by Fleming Island Republican Senator Rob Bradley would change the role of prosecutors during the pre-trial immunity hearing that’s part of Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” procedure.
Currently, the accused is expected to prove he or she acted in self-defense in the pre-trial hearing. Bradley’s measure would shift the burden of proof to the prosecution.
In other words, state attorneys would have to prove the shooting in question was not in self-defense in order to go forward with a trial.
As she did in 2015, Lucia McBath intends to testify against the measure when it comes up for a vote Tuesday during the Senate Criminal Justice Committee.
McBath’s son, Jordan Davis, was shot to death in Jacksonville in 2012 during a dispute over loud music. The man responsible, Michael Dunn, had claimed self-defense, though he was later convicted.