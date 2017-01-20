Florida Trump Volunteer Looks Ahead To First Hundred Days

A St Augustine volunteer for the Donald Trump campaign says he’s looking forward to a re-investment in urban America under the next administration. Derek Hankerson was in D.C. this morning watching Donald Trump take the oath of office.

“I’m looking forward to Mr. Trump’s investment, or re-investment in urban America," said Hankerson

"And he hit the nail on the head when he said what do you have to lose.”

Hankerson said he's excited to see a businessman and a non-politician become president.

“It’s exciting because the American people finally realized how much power they actually have.”

Hankerson was a North Florida organizer for Trump’s presidential campaign.

He was an assistant to the Housing and Urban Development secretary under George W. Bush.