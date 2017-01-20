© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

CONVERSATIONS: A Celebration Of Lake Apopka Birding With Multi-Million-Dollar Restoration As Backdrop

By Amy Green
Published January 20, 2017 at 1:00 AM EST
Jim Thomas remembers fishing for bass in Lake Apopka as a child. Photo by Amy Green
Jim Thomas remembers fishing for bass in Lake Apopka as a child. Photo by Amy Green

The 5th annual Lake Apopka Wildlife Festival and Birdapalooza is Saturday.

The event is taking place as the lake undergoes a multi-million-dollar restoration aimed at transforming it from one of the state's most polluted to one of the best for bird-watching.

90.7 environmental reporter Amy Green talked with Jim Thomas of the Friends of Lake Apopka about the rebounding 50-square-mile lake, one of the state's largest.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironmentlake apopka
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details