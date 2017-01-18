© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A Wave Of Bomb Threats At Jewish Community Centers, Including In Central Florida

By Amy Green
Published January 18, 2017 at 11:28 AM EST
An investigation is underway after a bomb threat Wednesday at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Orlando prompted an evacuation.

The Jewish Academy of Orlando and Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida, all in Maitland, also were evacuated.

Lt. Louis Grindle of the Maitland Police Department says the call was received at about 10 a.m.

"It was some type of robotic voice, an unidentifiable male robotic voice, explaining there was some type of explosive device within the preschool facility."

No bomb was found.

The threat is believed to be connected to more than 30 others at Jewish community centers across the country. A similar wave of threats occurred last week.

 

