Fishkind Conversations: Budget Resolution And Retail Numbers Offer Sneak Peek Into 2017

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published January 17, 2017 at 2:02 AM EST
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says two recent developments in financial news offer a preview of money matters for the coming year: details of the new Congressional budget resolution and retail sales data for the US and Florida.

Fishkind starts with the 2016-17 budget resolution he says was largely motivated by some lawmakers’ desire to repeal Obamacare. But, he tells 90.7's Nicole Darden-Creston there were other important economic issues in the resolution that deserve a closer look.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
