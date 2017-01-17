© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Embry-Riddle Tops List For Online Degree Program

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 17, 2017 at 8:26 AM EST
Embry-Riddle Worldwide. Photo: ERAU.edu
Embry-Riddle Worldwide. Photo: ERAU.edu

U.S. News and World Report says Embry-Riddle Worldwide tops the list of online colleges.

The publishing company looked at student engagement, admission selectivity, faculty credentials and student services when ranking the online programs.

Embry-Riddle is no stranger to the list – this is the fourth year the aeronautical university came in first. Last year, it was named the best online degree program for veterans.

"This ranking acknowledges and honors the decades of experience and commitment to quality, real-world and innovative higher education that Embry-Riddle Worldwide has been known for since its inception in 1971,” said Embry-Riddle Worldwide Chancellor Dr. John R. Watret.

The University has about 22,000 students enrolled in its online programs. Embry-Riddle has residential campus in Daytona Beach and Prescott Arizona.

Daytona State College and the University of Florida’s online programs also made it to the list, finishing in the top 20.

Tags
Central Florida News
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details