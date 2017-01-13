© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: Otronicon Celebrates All Things Tech This Weekend

By Crystal Chavez
Published January 13, 2017 at 12:57 PM EST
Florida Hospital for Children's Medical Sim City area at Otronicon. They're showing off brain mapping. Photo by Roberto Gonzalez.
The Orlando Science Center on Friday kicks off its annual “geek fest.” That’s how the Science Center’s Jeff Stanford fondly refers to Otronicon, a hands-on event featuring simulators, video games, virtual reality and more.

"Otronicon for four days overtakes the Orlando Science Center and basically we celebrate technology and how it's impacting how we live, learn, work and play," said Stanford.

The event runs through Monday, with Saturday night reserved for the 21-and-up crowd at the museum’s “Science Night Live.”

Hear more about Otronicon by clicking on the audio above!

