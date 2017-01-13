© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Otronicon Brings Tech To Orlando Science Center

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 13, 2017 at 4:43 AM EST
Orlando Science Center visitors check out Lockheed Martin's military flight simulator at last year's Otronicon. Photo: Orlando Science Center
The Orlando Science Center kicks off its annual geek fest Otronicon, bringing STEM technology to the public.

Simulators, video games and virtual reality are taking over the floor of the Orlando science center – bringing cutting edge technology to visitors.

For more than a decade, Otronicon highlights the latest technology with the hopes of inspiring more people to get involved in the STEM industry.

Orlando Science Center’s Jeff Stanford says there’s something interesting for everyone. "Basically, we celebrate technology and how it’s impacting how we live, learn, work and play."

Technology partners – like Disney and Lockheed Martin – will display exhibits showing how they leverage simulation technology and video game developers will talk about how they’re working to get kids interested in coding.

Stanford hopes the event inspires visitors to think about careers in the STEM field. "The big goal of the event is to engage and inspire our audience not only to see how important science and technology are to everyone’s live but to see why the skills of STEM are important skills."

The event runs through Monday with a special adults-only experience Saturday night at the museum’s Science Night Live.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
