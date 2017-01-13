Intersection: Dr. Martin Luther King's Legacy In Central Florida

Tinker Field, the site of the historic baseball stadium in Orlando, is where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a speech in 1964. But in the shadow of Camping World Stadium, how best to preserve the legacy of this moment in civil rights history? And what does civil rights in Central Florida look like today?

Last month the City of Orlando approved the Tinker Field History Plaza, on the site of the historic baseball diamond in the shadow of Camping World Stadium.

The site’s significant to the civil rights movement in Central Florida and for years there was debate over whether to save the baseball stadium, and controversy over its eventual demolition.

Julian Chambliss, professor of history at Rollins College, and Dr. L Ronald Durham, Community Relations Manager at the City of Daytona Beach, and a retired senior pastor at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church join us to talk about civil rights, historic preservation, and activism.