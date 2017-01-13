© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Family, Friends Look Back On Slain Officer's Community Work

By Amy Green
Published January 13, 2017 at 9:45 AM EST
Orlando Police Lt. Deborah Clayton was killed in the line of duty.
The funeral is Saturday for the Orlando police officer who was shot and killed as she tried to apprehend a suspect in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Friends and family remember Master Sargent Debra Clayton as an officer dedicated to the community's youth.

Jack Williams is executive director and founder of Stop the Violence and Embrace, a non-profit. Williams says Clayton especially helped at-risk children stay in school.

"She was just an amazing young lady, and she's going to be well-missed, not just by me and her family, her immediate family. But a lot of people in Orlando are going to miss Debra."

Clayton's funeral is at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Orlando.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
